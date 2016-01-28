  • Call Us: 312.555.1213

FRIDAY, JUNE 12TH AT 10AM

a day to address the pain from the Racial Tensions in our communities

The program will air across 40+ Alpha Media markets on 65+ radio stations led by local and national figures who are in the fight for equality and justice.

WE  SEE YOU. WE HEAR YOU.

WE DENOUNCE SYSTEMIC RACISM.

WE CONDEMN VIOLENCE, INEQUITY, AND INJUSTICE.

WE PLEDGE TO USE THE POWER OF OUR PLATFORM TO SPREAD FACTS AND EDUCATE OUR COMMUNITIES. 

WHo’S Uniting

Along with personalities in Alpha markets, hosts will include Nick Cannon, Ebro, Laura Stylez, Tom Joyner, Big Boy, Tino Cochino, Dana Cortez and Jubal Fresh.
NICK-CANNON-600X600 copy

Nick Cannon

TV & radio host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, philanthropist, children’s book author, and activist

As anchor host, Nick will be joined by Snoop Dogg, T.I., Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Governor Gavin Newsom and Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Dr. Melina Abdullah

Ebro LAura 600x600

Ebro & Laura Stylez

Ebro is an Apple Music Personality, VH1 Reality Star and Hot 97 Morning Host and Lauara is Hot 97 & Sirus XM Host, Podcaster and Reality TV Star

Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker will discuss how the nation is being impacted and the steps we can take towards progress.

Tom Joyner 600x600

Tom Joyner

Radio Hall of Fame Broadcaster

Jubal-600x600-1-300x300

Jubal Fresh

Podcaster, YouTuber, comedian and former host of The Brooke & Jubal show returns to radio for this important conversation

BigBoy600x600

Big Boy

Premiere radio host, Fuse TV personality and actor

Dana Cortez 600x600

Dana Cortez

Actress, activist, mother and the first Latina syndicated morning host

Dana will be speaking with Former Attorney General Eric Holder

TinoCochino600x600

Tino Cochino

Host of the largest Latino led English speaking syndicated radio show.

Female hip-hop artist Saweetie will be joining host Tino Cochino speaking on her personal involvement and contributions towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

